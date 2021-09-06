MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

VA Tech Wabag shares rise 2% on $11.45 million order

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 404.25 and a 52-week low of Rs 172.20 on 03 August, 2021 and 24 September, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

VA Tech Wabag share price rose more than 2 percent intraday on September 6 after the company secured an order worth USD 11.45 million from Dialog for establishing a new Effluent Treatment Plant (`ETP') for Pengerang Integrated Complex in Johor, Malaysia.

It will be constructed for PRPC Utilities and Facilities Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of PETRONAS Refinery & Petrochemical Corporation (PRPC).

The company shall be the Technology vendor and provide Design, Engineering, Procurement and Supervision activities for the proposed ETP.

It shall design the ETP comprising of two-stage biological treatment, advance oxidation process, ammonia stripper and drier facility for sludge treatment.

"This order was secured based on our technological pre-qualifications with PETRONAS. This order further consolidates our position as a pure play water technology player in the Oil & Gas segment and in South East Asian market," said S Natrajan, S&M Head — India Cluster.

Close

At 09:43 hrs Va Tech Wabag was quoting at Rs 343.10, up Rs 6.40, or 1.90 percent.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 404.25 and a 52-week low of Rs 172.20 on 03 August, 2021 and 24 September, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.13 percent below its 52-week high and 99.25 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Va Tech Wabag
first published: Sep 6, 2021 10:19 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.