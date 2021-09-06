VA Tech Wabag shares rise 2% on $11.45 million order

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

VA Tech Wabag share price rose more than 2 percent intraday on September 6 after the company secured an order worth USD 11.45 million from Dialog for establishing a new Effluent Treatment Plant (`ETP') for Pengerang Integrated Complex in Johor, Malaysia.

It will be constructed for PRPC Utilities and Facilities Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of PETRONAS Refinery & Petrochemical Corporation (PRPC).

The company shall be the Technology vendor and provide Design, Engineering, Procurement and Supervision activities for the proposed ETP.

It shall design the ETP comprising of two-stage biological treatment, advance oxidation process, ammonia stripper and drier facility for sludge treatment.

"This order was secured based on our technological pre-qualifications with PETRONAS. This order further consolidates our position as a pure play water technology player in the Oil & Gas segment and in South East Asian market," said S Natrajan, S&M Head — India Cluster.

At 09:43 hrs Va Tech Wabag was quoting at Rs 343.10, up Rs 6.40, or 1.90 percent.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 404.25 and a 52-week low of Rs 172.20 on 03 August, 2021 and 24 September, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.13 percent below its 52-week high and 99.25 percent above its 52-week low.