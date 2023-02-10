English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    United Breweries shares settle over 4% lower after Q3 loss

    On Thursday, United Breweries Ltd (UBL) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 on account of impairment of assets in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, besides higher expenses.

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST
    United Breweries stock fell 4.49 per cent to close at Rs 1,479.75 per share on the BSE. (Representative image)

    United Breweries stock fell 4.49 per cent to close at Rs 1,479.75 per share on the BSE. (Representative image)

    Shares of United Breweries Ltd settled over 4 per cent lower on Friday after the beer maker reported net loss for the third quarter.

    The stock of the firm fell 4.49 per cent to close at Rs 1,479.75 per share on the BSE. Similar movement was also seen on the NSE, where it declined 4.46 per cent to end at Rs 1,480.65 apiece.

    On Thursday, United Breweries Ltd (UBL) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 on account of impairment of assets in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, besides higher expenses.

    It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 91.02 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.