Unichem Laboratories hits 52-week low; receives EIR from USFDA for Ghaziabad unit

Shares of Unichem Laboratories touched 52-week low of Rs 233.30, down 3 percent intraday Tuesday as company received establishment inspection report (EIR) from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The company's formulation manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an EIR from USFDA.

The EIR from USFDA indicating closure of the inspection.

The inspection was conducted by FDA in April 2018.

At 12:37 hrs Unichem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 234.50, down Rs 5.90, or 2.45 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil