Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Two-wheeler makers share prices gain over 3% on likely GST rate revision

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said two-wheelers, which attract a 28 percent GST. are neither a luxury or sin goods and merit a rate revision,

Moneycontrol News
Representative image

Two-wheeler manufacturers were in focus on August 26 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hinted at a goods and services tax (GST) rate revision for the sector.

Two-wheelers are neither a luxury nor sin goods and so merit a GST rate revision, Sitharaman said at an industry interaction on August 24.

Also Read - Two-wheelers neither luxury nor sin goods, merit GST rate revision: Finance Ministry

According to a statement issued by CII, Sitharaman said a rate revision proposal would be taken up by the GST Council. Two-wheelers attract 28 percent GST.

In the morning trade, Hero Motocorp touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,115.80, quoting at Rs 3,100, up Rs 128.95, or 4.34 percent while Scooters India was quoting at Rs 42.10, up Rs 2.00, or 4.99 percent.

Atul Auto was at Rs 196.10, up Rs 6.60, or 3.48 percent, TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 473.10, up Rs 27.30, or 6.12 percent and Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 3,125.00, up Rs 115.00, or 3.82 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 09:33 am

