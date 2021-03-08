English
Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,470, target at Rs 3,550 and Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 148, target at Rs 158.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

Sensex is up 240.54 points or 0.48 percent at 50645.86, and the Nifty added 79.80 points or 0.53 percent at 15017.90.

SGX Nifty is up 32 points and is trading at 14,985 level at 09:18 hours.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 145, target at Rs 150

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,455, target at Rs 1,505

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 5,350, target at Rs 5,550

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,510, target at Rs 1,560

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,470, target at Rs 3,550

Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 148, target at Rs 158

Sell Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 471, target at Rs 440

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,899, target at Rs 1,965

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
first published: Mar 8, 2021 09:20 am

