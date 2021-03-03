English
Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 898, target at Rs 922 and Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 1,050, target at Rs 1,095.

Moneycontrol News
March 03, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 76 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 441.32 points or 0.88 percent at 50738.21, and the Nifty added 145.30 points or 0.97 percent at 15064.40.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 898, target at Rs 922

Close

Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 1,050, target at Rs 1,095

Sell Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 721, target at Rs 701

Sell Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 4,460, target at Rs 4,320

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,164, target at Rs 2,230

Buy L&T Technology with a stop loss of Rs 2,700, target at Rs 2,800

Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 16,400, target at Rs 17,000

Buy HCL Technologies with a stop loss of Rs 944, target at Rs 975

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
first published: Mar 3, 2021 09:10 am

