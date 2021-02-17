Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Operating profit is the amount realized from a business's ongoing operations. It serves as a highly accurate indicator of the business's potential profitability because it excludes all extra factors. Moneycontrol analysis showed there are 7 companies from the BSE universe that have given at least 15 percent operating profit growth in FY20 compared to the previous fiscal year (FY19). We considered only companies where FIIs and MFs, both, increased stake in the first two quarters of FY21. Interestingly, in FY21 so far, all of them have been trading in the green and have gained between 20 percent and 190 percent. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 62 points loss.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is down 119.37 points or 0.23 percent at 51984.80, and the Nifty shed 11.50 points or 0.08 percent at 15302.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,795, target at Rs 1,871

Buy REC with a stop loss of Rs 149, target at Rs 165

Sell Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 534, target at Rs 502

Sell Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,490, target at Rs 1,444

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 923, target at Rs 875

Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 344, target at Rs 370

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 412, target at Rs 435

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 1,057, target at Rs 1,135

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​