Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 107.95 points or 0.22 percent at 48455.54, and the Nifty added 126.10 points or 0.89 percent at 14365.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 421, target at Rs 408

Sell Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,750, target at Rs 2,680

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,400, target at Rs 3,575

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 377, target at Rs 389

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 978, target at Rs 1,040

Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,242, target at Rs 1,190

Buy TVS Motor with a stop loss of Rs 534, target at Rs 560

Sell Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 790, target at Rs 760

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​