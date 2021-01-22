Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Rahul Mohindar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 63 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 97, target at Rs 88

Sell NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 98, target at Rs 91

Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 209, target at Rs 230

Buy NALCO with a stop loss of Rs 46, target at Rs 52

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,570, target at Rs 3,820

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 544, target at Rs 577

Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 141, target at Rs 131

Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 297, targets at Rs 284 and Rs 278

