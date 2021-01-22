MARKET NEWS

Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Rahul Mohindar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests selling ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 97, target at Rs 88 and NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 98, target at Rs 91.

Moneycontrol News
January 22, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST
Operating profit is the amount realized from a business's ongoing operations. It serves as a highly accurate indicator of the business's potential profitability because it excludes all extra factors. Moneycontrol analysis showed there are 7 companies from the BSE universe that have given at least 15 percent operating profit growth in FY20 compared to the previous fiscal year (FY19). We considered only companies where FIIs and MFs, both, increased stake in the first two quarters of FY21. Interestingly, in FY21 so far, all of them have been trading in the green and have gained between 20 percent and 190 percent. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Operating profit is the amount realized from a business's ongoing operations. It serves as a highly accurate indicator of the business's potential profitability because it excludes all extra factors. Moneycontrol analysis showed there are 7 companies from the BSE universe that have given at least 15 percent operating profit growth in FY20 compared to the previous fiscal year (FY19). We considered only companies where FIIs and MFs, both, increased stake in the first two quarters of FY21. Interestingly, in FY21 so far, all of them have been trading in the green and have gained between 20 percent and 190 percent. (Data Source: ACE Equity)


The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 63 points loss.


In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 97, target at Rs 88

Sell NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 98, target at Rs 91

Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 209, target at Rs 230

Buy NALCO with a stop loss of Rs 46, target at Rs 52

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,570, target at Rs 3,820

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 544, target at Rs 577

Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 141, target at Rs 131

Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 297, targets at Rs 284 and Rs 278

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 22, 2021 08:59 am

