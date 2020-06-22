App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 10,800, target at Rs 11,900 and DLF with a stop loss of Rs 158, target at Rs 170.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following Asian cues as virus cases continue to surge. SGX Nifty is trading lower by 31 points.

Market ended on June 19 on a positive note as the equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rose almost 3 percent week-on-week.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 358, target at Rs 374

Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 375, target at Rs 392

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,660, target at Rs 2,800

Buy SBI Cards with a stop loss of Rs 610, target at Rs 635

Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 885, target at Rs 925

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 338, target at Rs 362

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,350, target at Rs 3,550

Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 456, target at Rs 440

Sell NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,375, target at Rs 1,270

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 10,800, target at Rs 11,900

Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 158, target at Rs 170

Buy Equitas Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 50.8, target at Rs 56

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 64, target at Rs 72

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 08:56 am

COVID-19 pandemic: ONGC ceases operations at 2 rigs after 54 employees test positive, one dies

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 22: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Tamil Nadu near 60,000

Kanpur: 57 girls at children's shelter home test COVID-19 positive, 5 of them pregnant

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

