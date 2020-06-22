Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 10,800, target at Rs 11,900 and DLF with a stop loss of Rs 158, target at Rs 170.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following Asian cues as virus cases continue to surge. SGX Nifty is trading lower by 31 points.
Market ended on June 19 on a positive note as the equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rose almost 3 percent week-on-week.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 358, target at Rs 374
Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 375, target at Rs 392
Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,660, target at Rs 2,800
Buy SBI Cards with a stop loss of Rs 610, target at Rs 635
Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 885, target at Rs 925
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 338, target at Rs 362
Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,350, target at Rs 3,550
Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 456, target at Rs 440
Sell NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,375, target at Rs 1,270
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 10,800, target at Rs 11,900
Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 158, target at Rs 170
Buy Equitas Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 50.8, target at Rs 56
Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 64, target at Rs 72Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!