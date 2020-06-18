App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,700, target at Rs 5,850 and Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 555, target at Rs 580.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following global cues amid rise is coronavirus cases. SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for the index in India with a 79 points loss.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 9,808.77, followed by 9,736.38. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,978.57 and 10,075.98.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,700, target at Rs 5,850

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 555, target at Rs 580

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,390, target at Rs 3,470

Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,620, target at Rs 1,550

Sell Power Grid with a stop loss of Rs 165, target at Rs 152

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 770, target at Rs 805

Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,740, target at Rs 2,630

Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 132, target at Rs 126

Sell Grasim Industries with a stop loss of Rs 598, target at Rs 565

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Divis Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,322, target at Rs 2,250

Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 161, target at Rs 178

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 94, target at Rs 104

Sell Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 16,400, target at Rs 15,700

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 09:01 am

