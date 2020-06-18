Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,700, target at Rs 5,850 and Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 555, target at Rs 580.
Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following global cues amid rise is coronavirus cases. SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for the index in India with a 79 points loss.
According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 9,808.77, followed by 9,736.38. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,978.57 and 10,075.98.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,700, target at Rs 5,850
Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 555, target at Rs 580
Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,390, target at Rs 3,470
Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,620, target at Rs 1,550
Sell Power Grid with a stop loss of Rs 165, target at Rs 152
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 770, target at Rs 805
Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,740, target at Rs 2,630
Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 132, target at Rs 126
Sell Grasim Industries with a stop loss of Rs 598, target at Rs 565
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Sell Divis Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,322, target at Rs 2,250
Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 161, target at Rs 178
Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 94, target at Rs 104
Sell Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 16,400, target at Rs 15,700Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
