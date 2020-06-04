Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note following US and Asian markets as signs of an economic recovery from lockdowns supported investor confidence. SGX Nifty also indicates a positive opening with 61 points gain.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 10,005.93, followed by 9,950.37. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,146.63 and 10,231.77.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 480, target at Rs 505

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 372

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 170, target at Rs 184

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,000, target at Rs 1,065

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,100, target at Rs 2,165

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,870, target at Rs 4,100

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 483, target at Rs 503

Sell LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 263, target at Rs 245

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 70, target at Rs 80

Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 980, target at Rs 1,100

Sell Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 2,344, target at Rs 2,230

Sell United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 951, target at Rs 900

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​



