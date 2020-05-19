App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 835, target at Rs 875 and TCS with a stop loss of Rs 1,900, target at Rs 2,000.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian stock market is likely to witness a gap up opening following its global peers after encouraging early-stage data for a potential coronavirus vaccine lifted hopes for a near-term economic recovery.

SGX Nifty is up over 188 points with Nifty futures trading at 8974 on the Singaporean Exchange around 08:45 hours IST.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 1,930, target at Rs 1,975

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 590, target at Rs 625

Sell Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 582, target at Rs 560

Sell RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 114, target at Rs 100

Sell TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 312, target at Rs 294

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 835, target at Rs 875

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 1,900, target at Rs 2,000

Buy Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 210, target at Rs 213

Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,375, target at Rs 1,410

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,120, target at Rs 1,165

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,492, target at Rs 1,560

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,985, target at Rs 1,800

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,094, target at Rs 1,150

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on May 19, 2020 08:54 am

tags #Stocks Views

