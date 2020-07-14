Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following weak global cues as coronavirus cases continues to surge. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 61 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 164, target at Rs 180

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 596, target at Rs 625

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 590, target at Rs 625

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,300, target at Rs 3,150

Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 345

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Divi's Lab with a stop loss of Rs 2,190, target at Rs 2,290

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 540, target at Rs 570

Sell Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 304, target at Rs 293

Sell Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 397, target at Rs 382

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,330, target at Rs 1,385

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 575, target at Rs 610

Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,409, target at Rs 1,475

Sell NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 92, target at Rs 84

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​