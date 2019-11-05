Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Celebrations continue on D-Street for the seventh consecutive day in a row on Monday as the S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 40,483 while the Nifty50 closed above 11900 levels.

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 136 points to end at a record closing high of 40,301 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 50 points to 11,941 on Monday.

Broader markets underperformed as the S&P BSE Mid-cap index closed flat while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up by 0.2 percent.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Can Fin Home with stop loss at Rs 420 and target of Rs 442

Buy Biocon with stop loss at Rs 258 and target of Rs 273

Buy HDFC with stop loss at Rs 2,160 and target of Rs 2,220

Sell Amara Raja Batteries with stop loss at Rs 664 and target of Rs 640

Sell Maruti Suzuki with stop loss at Rs 7,460 and target of Rs 7,300

Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv with stop loss at Rs 8,540 and target of Rs 9,000

Buy Coal India with stop loss at Rs 209 and target of Rs 228

Sell PVR with stop loss at Rs 1,760 and target of Rs 1,700

Sell Maruti Suzuki with stop loss at Rs 7,490 and target of Rs 7,300

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy UltraTech Cement with stop loss at Rs 4,020 and target of Rs 4,650

Buy Zee Entertainment with stop loss at Rs 285 and target of Rs 315

Sell Apollo Tyres with stop loss at Rs 189 and target of Rs 181