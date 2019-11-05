App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com advises buying Bajaj Finserv with stop loss at Rs 8,540 and target of Rs 9,000.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Celebrations continue on D-Street for the seventh consecutive day in a row on Monday as the S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 40,483 while the Nifty50 closed above 11900 levels.

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 136 points to end at a record closing high of 40,301 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 50 points to 11,941 on Monday.

Broader markets underperformed as the S&P BSE Mid-cap index closed flat while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up by 0.2 percent.

Close

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

related news

Buy Can Fin Home with stop loss at Rs 420 and target of Rs 442

Buy Biocon with stop loss at Rs 258 and target of Rs 273

Buy HDFC with stop loss at Rs 2,160 and target of Rs 2,220

Sell Amara Raja Batteries with stop loss at Rs 664 and target of Rs 640

Sell Maruti Suzuki with stop loss at Rs 7,460 and target of Rs 7,300

Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv with stop loss at Rs 8,540 and target of Rs 9,000

Buy Coal India with stop loss at Rs 209 and target of Rs 228

Sell PVR with stop loss at Rs 1,760 and target of Rs 1,700

Sell Maruti Suzuki with stop loss at Rs 7,490 and target of Rs 7,300

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy UltraTech Cement with stop loss at Rs 4,020 and target of Rs 4,650

Buy Zee Entertainment with stop loss at Rs 285 and target of Rs 315

Sell Apollo Tyres with stop loss at Rs 189 and target of Rs 181

Buy United Spirits with stop loss at Rs 625 and target of Rs 655

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 08:45 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.