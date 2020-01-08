Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Indian market bounced back a day after investors’ lost about Rs 3 lakh cr in terms of market capitalisation on the BSE in a single trading session. The Sensex rallied by nearly 200 points while the Nifty50 reclaimed 12050 levels on Tuesday.

Sectorally, the action was seen in realty, energy, finance, metals, and healthcare stocks. Profit-taking was seen in telecom, IT, consumer durables, and public sector indices.

Broader markets outperformed, as the BSE Midcap index was up 0.65 percent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap index gained nearly 1 percent.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,400, target of Rs 2,450

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,655, target of Rs 1,700

Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 470, target of Rs 455

Sell Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 645, target of Rs 620

Sell Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 735, target of Rs 715

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Sell Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 501 for target of Rs 480

Sell ITC with a stop loss of Rs 239 for target of Rs 226

Sell Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 14,500 for target of Rs 13,800

Buy Shree Cements with a stop loss of Rs 21,500 for target of Rs 23,000

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Canara Bank with target at Rs 203 and stop loss at Rs 211

Sell Hero MotoCorp with target at Rs 2,285 and stop loss at Rs 2,379

Buy Bata India with target at Rs 1,755 and stop loss at Rs 1,690

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with target at Rs 119.5 and stop loss at Rs 114