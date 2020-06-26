Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com suggests buying ITC with a stop loss of Rs 198, target at Rs 210 and Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 16,700, target at Rs 17,100.
The Indian stock market is expected top open in the green following positive global cues. SGX Nifty is trading higher by 42 points. The Nifty futures were trading at 10,278 on the Singaporean Exchange.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,130, target at Rs 2,200
Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,960, target at Rs 3,050
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,410
Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 318, target at Rs 334
Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 200, target at Rs 215
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,419, target at Rs 1,480
Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 397, target at Rs 422
Sell HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 561, target at Rs 530
Sell Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,396, target at Rs 1,350
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 198, target at Rs 210
Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 16,700, target at Rs 17,100
