you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com suggests buying ITC with a stop loss of Rs 198, target at Rs 210 and Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 16,700, target at Rs 17,100.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian stock market is expected top open in the green following positive global cues. SGX Nifty is trading higher by 42 points. The Nifty futures were trading at 10,278 on the Singaporean Exchange.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,130, target at Rs 2,200

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,960, target at Rs 3,050

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,410

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 318, target at Rs 334

Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 200, target at Rs 215

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,419, target at Rs 1,480

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 397, target at Rs 422

Sell HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 561, target at Rs 530

Sell Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,396, target at Rs 1,350

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 198, target at Rs 210

Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 16,700, target at Rs 17,100

Sell HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 560, target at Rs 540

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Stocks Views

