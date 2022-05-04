English
    Titan Company: Weak performance but shiny outlook

    While the demand in the key jewellery segment was muted in Q4FY22, the company has seen strong demand in April 2022. Titan indicated it has ambitious growth plans for the current fiscal

    Bharat Gianani
    May 04, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST
    Titan Company: Weak performance but shiny outlook

    A Tanishq store.

    Titan Company Limited’s (Titan; CMP: Rs 2,387; market capitalisation: Rs 211,879 cr) March 2022 quarter profitability was lower than expectations. This is largely attributable to the ex-gratia payment made to employees in Q4FY22 as well as expenses incurred on an exceptional voluntary retirement scheme. While the demand in the key jewellery segment was muted in Q4FY22, the company has seen strong demand in April 2022. Titan indicated it has ambitious growth plans for the current fiscal. Titan is expanding its network...

