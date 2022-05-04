Titan Company: Weak performance but shiny outlook

A Tanishq store.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Titan Company Limited’s (Titan; CMP: Rs 2,387; market capitalisation: Rs 211,879 cr) March 2022 quarter profitability was lower than expectations. This is largely attributable to the ex-gratia payment made to employees in Q4FY22 as well as expenses incurred on an exceptional voluntary retirement scheme. While the demand in the key jewellery segment was muted in Q4FY22, the company has seen strong demand in April 2022. Titan indicated it has ambitious growth plans for the current fiscal. Titan is expanding its network...