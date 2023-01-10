English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Markets live: How to play the TCS stock
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    TCS – What should investors do after a decent Q3?

    The next financial year is likely to be softer though the medium- to long-term outlook for the company remains positive

    Madhuchanda Dey
    January 10, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST
    TCS – What should investors do after a decent Q3?

    The good news from the sector in general and TCS in particular is that attrition is falling, labour market is cooling off, and wage pressure should wane, lifting margin

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Revenue performance healthy Margin improves, outlook good Deal flow moderating, Europe remains a pain point Attrition falling, but net headcount addition negative FY24 could be a soft year after two strong years Valuation multiple could veer towards pre-pandemic level Decent dividend yield, should the stock correct TCS (CMP: Rs 3320 Market Cap: Rs 12,14,786 crore) kicked off the earnings season with a very decent revenue performance in a seasonally weak quarter, improvement in operating margin, and a balanced commentary. However, the earnings report and the subsequent...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Five takeaways from NSO's GDP forecast for FY23

      Jan 9, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Budget push for small businesses, China’s investment plans in Nepal, inflation for some components visible again, extent of slowdown in 2023 not clear, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Doubting the Fed 

      Jan 7, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

      Why does the market mistrust the Fed? History has the answer

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers