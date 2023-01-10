TCS – What should investors do after a decent Q3?

Highlights Revenue performance healthy Margin improves, outlook good Deal flow moderating, Europe remains a pain point Attrition falling, but net headcount addition negative FY24 could be a soft year after two strong years Valuation multiple could veer towards pre-pandemic level Decent dividend yield, should the stock correct TCS (CMP: Rs 3320 Market Cap: Rs 12,14,786 crore) kicked off the earnings season with a very decent revenue performance in a seasonally weak quarter, improvement in operating margin, and a balanced commentary. However, the earnings report and the subsequent...
