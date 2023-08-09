Taylormade Renewables shares locked in 5% upper circuit on multiple orders win

Taylormade Renewables

Taylormade Renewables shares on August 9 were locked in 5 percent upper circuit to hit 52-week high of Rs 563.45 on winning multiple orders.

Taylormade Renewables has received new work order for public health & municipal engineering department, government of Andhra Pradesh for providing storm water drainage network, improvement of outfalls & construction of sewage treatment plant (STP) & WTP in Proddatur Municipality worth Rs 159.22 crore.

The order is to be executed in twenty four months from the date of

agreement.

Also, the company received new work order from Nagarjuna Enclave, Madeena Guda, Hyderabad, Telangana for public health & municipal engineering department, government of Andhra Pradesh for remodeling of existing water supply distribution pipeline and construction of ELSRs (4 Nos) with full SCADA including restoration of roads in Proddatur Municipality . The project cost is Rs 113.59 crore.

And, work order from Maharashtra Enviro Power Limited, Rajangaon, Maharahtra for supply, install, erection and commissioning of TRL RAIN patented technology plant - 100KLD evaporation system worth Rs 3.33 crore.

This work order is to be completed within 7-8 month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​