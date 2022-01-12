MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Tata Teleservices shares locked at lower circuit on AGR interest conversion into equity

The net present value of the interest is expected to be about Rs 850 crore and is subject to confirmation by the department of telecommunications

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), a Tata Group company, share price was locked at the 5 percent lower circuit in early trade on January 12 after the company approved conversion of interest payable on its deferred adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into equity.

There were pending sell orders of 3,762,433 shares, with no buyers available.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) on January 11 expressed its desire for the conversion of the full amount of such interest related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into equity, the company said in its release.

The net present value of the interest is expected to be about Rs 850 crore and is subject to confirmation by the Department of Telecommunications.

The average price of the company’s shares at the relevant date of August 14, 2021, as per the calculation method provided in the DoT communication, works out to be Rs  41.50 per share, subject to final confirmation by the DoT, the company said.

Close

Related stories

Catch all the market action on our live blog

In case of conversion, it will result in dilution of all the existing shareholders of the Company, including the promoters.

Following the conversion, it is expected that the government will hold around 9.5 percent of the total outstanding shares of the company, it added.

The DoT had provided various options for telecom service providers to clear their dues on October 14. They included the deferment of spectrum auction payment dues and AGR-related dues for up to four years. The DoT also said the telcos could convert the interest due on deferred spectrum and AGR dues into equity.

The TTML board approved the deferment of its AGR dues on October 26.

At 9:16am, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) was quoting at Rs 276.50, down Rs 14.55, or 5 percent, on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
first published: Jan 12, 2022 09:25 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.