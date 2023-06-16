Tata Technologies IPO: All about the listing and the company

Anchor clients for Tata Technologies are Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover.

Tata Technologies, a subsidiary of Tata Motors slated for an IPO, has four core services that are Engineering, Research and Development (ER&D), digital enterprise services, education offerings, and product and value added reselling.

Tata Technologies' ER&D line of business provides engineering services to automakers, while its digital enterprise services segment works in services such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, machine learning and others. Tata Technologies’ education offerings provide manufacturing industry based knowledge to students.

Anchor clients for Tata Technologies are Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover. Tata Motors' product development and engineering expenses as a percentage of sales grew 150 basis points in FY23 with compared to FY20. For Jaguar Land Rover, however, research and development expenses fell 40 basis points in FY23 as compared with FY20. Future prospects look well for the company as “Tata Tech is a subsidiary of Tata Motors (promoter of Tata Tech), the company benefits from the long-term relationship with Tata Motors/JLR,” said Avendus Spark in a report.

Tata Technologies has six of top 10 automotive ER&D companies as clients. It has 11 of top 20 automotive ER&D companies, said Avendus Capital. The company has more than 35 traditional automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and above 12 new energy vehicle companies.

The company filed its preliminary Initial Public Offer (IPO) papers with the SEBI in March. The IPO consists of an offer for sale of 9.57 crore shares of face value of Rs 2 each. Tata Motors, the promoter, will sell up to 8.11 crore shares. Alpha TC Holdings Pte plans and Tata Capital Growth plans to sell up to 97.16 lakh shares and 48.58 lakh shares, respectively.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.