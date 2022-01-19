Tata Steel Q3 PAT seen up 155% YoY to Rs. 9,676 cr: ICICI Direct

Tata Steel now takes a more prudent approach to its capital allocation strategy.

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Steel to report net profit at Rs.9,676 crore up 155% year-on-year (down -23% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 41 percent Y-o-Y (down 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 59,280 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 67 percent Y-o-Y (down 3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 15,956 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

