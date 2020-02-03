Tata Motors share price slips 2% on weak sales data

Tata Motors share price slipped 2 percent intraday on February 3 after the company reported weak sales numbers for January 2020.

The company sold 47,862 vehicles during the month in domestic and international market against 58,185 units in January 2019, a decline of 17.74 percent.

On the domestic front, the company's sales declined 18 percent as it sold 45,242 vehicles versus 54,915 units, YoY.

"Commercial vehicle domestic sales in January '20 was -15% lower than last year. Retail was ahead of wholesale for 7th straight month in a row, helping further stock reduction, as we move closer to BS-VI transition," said Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.

Total MHCVs sales in January, including MHCV trucks, buses and international business, stood at 9,706 units compared to 14,256 vehicles in 2019.