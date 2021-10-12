MARKET NEWS

Tata Metaliks share price slips 7% after Q2 net profit dips 33%

Tata Metaliks September quarter profit dipped to Rs 54.62 crore from Rs 82 crore in the same period of the previous year

October 12, 2021 / 01:16 PM IST
 
 
Tata Metaliks share price slipped 7 percent intraday on October 12 after the company's September quarter profit tanked 33.4 percent to Rs 54.62 crore from Rs 82 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Tata Metaliks' revenue, however, was up 24.1 percent at Rs 644.84 crore from Rs 519.63 crore in the September quarter of FY21, the company said in a release.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 8.9 percent at Rs 99.7 crore and margin was down at 15.5 percent, YoY. The tax expense for the quarter stood at Rs 26.2 crore versus Rs 8 crore, YoY.

At 12.32 pm, Tata Metaliks was quoting at Rs 1,063.05, down Rs 72.55, or 6.39 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,374 on May 4, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 487.75 on October 12, 2020. It is trading 22.63 percent below its 52-week high and 117.95 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price has risen 115 percent in the last year.
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Metaliks
first published: Oct 12, 2021 12:54 pm

