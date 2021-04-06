Tata Communication Q4 PAT to Rs. 273 cr: ICICI Direct

Tata Communications | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 342 percent to Rs 1030.90 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 233.20 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 0.04% September quarter: 0.38%, and December quarter: 0.41%.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Telecom sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Communication to report net profit at Rs. 273 crore (down 11.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 2.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,306.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 16.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,013.5 crore.

