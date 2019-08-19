App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Talwalkars Better Value locked at 5% lower circuit on poor Q1 show

The share price declined 68 percent in the last one year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Talwalkar's. (Image: Reuters)
Shares of Talwalkars Better Value Fitness were locked at 5 percent lower circuit as company posted poor set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2019.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 10.45.

The company's Q1FY20 consolidated loss was at Rs 15.6 crore against profit of Rs 1.46 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue fell to Rs 3.2 crore from Rs 11.98 crore.

The share price declined 68 percent in the last one year.

At 1344 hours, Talwalkars Better value Fitness was quoting at Rs 10.45, down Rs 0.50 on the BSE.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 03:42 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

