Talwalkars Better Value locked at 5% lower circuit on poor Q1 show

Shares of Talwalkars Better Value Fitness were locked at 5 percent lower circuit as company posted poor set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2019.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 10.45.

The company's Q1FY20 consolidated loss was at Rs 15.6 crore against profit of Rs 1.46 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue fell to Rs 3.2 crore from Rs 11.98 crore.

The share price declined 68 percent in the last one year.