Sudarshan Chemical share price jumps 3% after Maharashtra unit resumes work

The share price of Sudarshan Chemical was up more than 3 percent intraday on April 17 after the company restarted its facility at Roha in Maharashtra.

The company has got the nod to resume operations at Mahad as well but work is yet to begin.

"Now, we hereby would like to inform that the necessary permissions have been received to restart production at our manufacturing facility located at Mahad," the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The company is undertaking all safety measures and guidelines, including standard operating procedure for social distancing at the said sites, it said.

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.10 times and was trading with volumes of 17,220 shares, compared to its five-day average of 19,647 shares, a decrease of 12.35 percent.

The share has risen more than 10 percent in the last five days and was quoting at Rs 424.20, up Rs 13.70, or 3.34 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 439.95 and an intraday low of Rs 418.30.