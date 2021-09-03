MARKET NEWS

English
Subscribe to Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: YES Securities

YES Securities has come out with its report on Vijaya Diagnostic Centre. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 01, 2021.

September 03, 2021 / 02:25 PM IST
During the Budget speech for FY22, the government announced an ambitious divestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

YES Securities IPO report on Vijaya Diagnostic Centre


Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (VDCL) is one of the largest integrated diagnostic chain in South India, having a dominant market share and brand recall in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. After starting in 1981, the company has 81 diagnostic centres in 13 cities/towns. It has 7% share in Telangana and Andhra non-hospital diagnostic market. Promoted by S. Surendranath Reddy, promoters own 60% stake while rest is owned by PE firm Kedaara Capital. After OFS, Kedaara would own 10%.



Valuation and Outlook


Recommend Subscribe on a medium term basis though cognizant that near term triggers or surprises on growth after a COVID-fueled Q1 FY22 appear unlikely.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues #Vijaya Diagnostic Centre #Yes Securities
first published: Sep 3, 2021 02:25 pm

