Subscribe to India Pesticides: Ajcon Global

Ajcon Global has come out with its report on India Pesticides. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on June 23, 2021.

June 23, 2021 / 12:17 PM IST
 
 
Ajcon Global IPO report on India Pesticides


India Pesticides Limited (“IPL”) was incorporated on December 13, 1984. IPL is an R&D driven agro‐chemical manufacturer of Technicals with a growing Formulations business. IPL is the fastest growing agro‐chemical companies in India in terms of volume of Technicals manufactured. The Company has witnessed 37.17% year‐on‐year growth in Technicals manufacturing (by volume) between Fiscal 2020 and Fiscal 2021.



Valuation and Outlook


At the upper end of the price band of ₹296, the Company's IPO is valued at P/E multiple of 25x on FY21 earnings which looks decent as compared to Industry Average ‐ P/E of 35x. We recommend to "SUBSCRIBE for listing gains" the issue due to the following factors.



For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Ajcon Global #India Pesticides #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Jun 23, 2021 12:17 pm

