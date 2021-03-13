Subscribe to Anupam Rasayan India: Geojit

live bse live

Geojit IPO report on Anupam Rasayan India

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd (ARIL) incorporated in 1984 at Surat, Gujarat, is one of the leading manufacturers of custom synthesis (exclusive synthesis of compounds on behalf of the customer) and specialty chemicals in India. With strong global customer base, 68% of products are exported. Key business verticals (i) life science related specialty chemicals comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and (ii) other specialty chemicals, comprising specialty pigment and dyes, and polymer additives. In FY20 revenue from the life science related specialty chemicals accounted for 95% while revenue from other specialty chemicals accounted for 5%.



Valuation and Outlook

Focus on R&D, cost rationalization, strong tie-ups with MNCs and improving margin profile, we expect profitability to improve led by higher capacity utilization and reduction in debt. We assign a Subscribe rating, with a long term perspective.



