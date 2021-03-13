English
Subscribe to Anupam Rasayan India: Geojit

Geojit has come out with its report on Anupam Rasayan India. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 10, 2021.

March 13, 2021 / 11:29 PM IST
 
 
Geojit IPO report on Anupam Rasayan India


Anupam Rasayan India Ltd (ARIL) incorporated in 1984 at Surat, Gujarat, is one of the leading manufacturers of custom synthesis (exclusive synthesis of compounds on behalf of the customer) and specialty chemicals in India. With strong global customer base, 68% of products are exported. Key business verticals (i) life science related specialty chemicals comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and (ii) other specialty chemicals, comprising specialty pigment and dyes, and polymer additives. In FY20 revenue from the life science related specialty chemicals accounted for 95% while revenue from other specialty chemicals accounted for 5%.



Valuation and Outlook


Focus on R&D, cost rationalization, strong tie-ups with MNCs and improving margin profile, we expect profitability to improve led by higher capacity utilization and reduction in debt. We assign a Subscribe rating, with a long term perspective.



For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Anupam Rasayan India #Geojit #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Mar 13, 2021 11:29 pm

