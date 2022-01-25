MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Adani Wilmar: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its report on Adani Wilmar. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on January 24, 2022.

January 25, 2022
Arihant Capital IPO report on Adani Wilmar


Adani Wilmar Ltd. (AWL) is one of the largest FMCG companies in India, offering a variety of household products like edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses, sugar, and soap products across a range of brands. Their most prevalent (flagship) brand is ‘Fortune’ under which the company sells edible oils. AWL’s portfolio can be broadly classified into: : (i) edible oil, (ii) packaged food and FMCG, and (iii) industry essentials. The first two categories accounted for 73% of AWLs sales in FY21.



Valuation and Outlook


At the upper price band of INR 230, the company is valued at a P/E multiple of 36x based off it’s FY21 EPS share of INR 6. The company has cemented its market leadership in the edible oil industry in India and has consistently been churning profits since FY19. We Recommend that investors Subscribe to the issue as the company has a promising growth trajectory enforced by its capable management and constant product innovation.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Adani Wilmar #Arihant Capital #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Jan 25, 2022 01:09 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.