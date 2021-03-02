Subex share price rises 11% on partnership with O-RAN Alliance

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Subex share price rose more than 11 percent intraday on March 2 after the company formed a partnership with O-RAN Alliance.

The company in its release said that it has become a member of the O-RAN Alliance to support the development and standardisation of Open RAN (radio access networks).

The alliance is responsible for creating O-RAN standards and reference architectures to enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation, company said.

"As a next step towards evolving our solution, we are proud to be working with the O-RAN Alliance. Within the alliance, Subex will be extensively involved in working groups related to RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) and will bring innovation using machine learning and deep learning technologies," said Suresh Chintada, CTO, Subex.

At 12:41 hrs, Subex was quoting at Rs 29.90, up Rs 2.45, or 8.93 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 35 and a 52-week low of Rs 2.80 on 08 December, 2020 and 26 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 14.57 percent below its 52-week high and 967.86 percent above its 52-week low.