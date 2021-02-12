Strides Pharma share price gains as arm gets USFDA approval for Prednisone tablets

live bse live

Strides Pharma Science share price gained over 2 percent after the company received US FDA nod for Prednisone tablets.

Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on Friday said its subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, has received approval from the US health regulator for Prednisone tablets, prescribed for a variety of conditions, including allergies, respiratory illness and arthritis.

Strides Pharma Global Pte Limited, Singapore, has received approval for Prednisone tablets USP in the strengths of 10 mg and 20 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

The approved product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) Deltasone tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg, of Pharmacia and Upjohn Co.

Prednisone belongs to a class of drugs known as corticosteroids and is used as an anti-inflammatory or an immuno-suppressant medication.

The stock was trading at Rs 885.65, up Rs 19.85, or 2.29 percent, at 11:30 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 892.65 and an intraday low of Rs 868.45.

The product will be manufactured at the company’s facility at Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US market.

The company has 127 cumulative abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filings with USFDA, of which 98 ANDAs have been approved and 29 are pending for approval.