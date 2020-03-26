App
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Pharma share price gains 8% on EIR from USFDA

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 547.35 and 52-week low Rs 271.00 on 14 February, 2020 and 20 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Strides Pharma Science share price gained 8.5 percent intraday on March 26 on successful completion of USFDA inspections.

The company’s flagship facility (KRS Gardens) in Bangalore which was inspected by the USFDA in March 2020, has received the establishment inspection report (EIR), thereby confirming the successful closure of the inspections.

At 11:20 hrs, Strides Pharma Science was quoting at Rs 316.25, down Rs 3.40, or 1.06 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 547.35 and its 52-week low Rs 271 on 14 February 2020 and 20 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 42.22 percent below its 52-week high and 16.7 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 11:41 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Strides Pharma Science

