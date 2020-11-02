172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|steel-strips-wheels-shares-up-over-2-on-robust-october-sales-numbers-6050501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Steel Strips Wheels shares up over 2% on robust October sales numbers

Company's alloy wheel and exports sales were at all-time high, as per company release.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Steel Strips Wheels share price added over 2 percent after the company posted robust sales numbers for the month of October.

The company achieved a gross turnover of Rs 214.64 crore in October 2020 versus Rs 125.79 crore in October 2019, recording a growth of 70 percent.

It also achieved a 68.5 percent growth in net turnover of Rs 175.29 crore in October 2020 versus Rs 104 crore in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

Close

The company achieved October 2020 total wheel rim sales of 14.85 lakh versus 10.55 lakh in October 2019 representing a growth of 41 percent.

The company's alloy wheel and exports sales were at an all-time high, as per company release.

SSWL

At 12:24 hrs, Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 480.75, up Rs 6.95, or 1.47 percent.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 12:38 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Steel Strips Wheels

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.