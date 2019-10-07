SPARC gets orphan drug designation for Phenobarbital but shares decline 5%

Shares of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) fell 5 percent intraday on October 7 even after the company received orphan drug designation from USFDA for Phenobarbital used in the treatment of patients with neonatal seizures.

The orphan drug act provides economic incentives to encourage the development of drugs for diseases affecting fewer than 2,00,000 people in the United States.

The designation will grant seven years of US market exclusivity upon approval of Phenobarbital. Incentives include waiver of user fee by the US Food and Drug Administration and assistance in clinical trial design by the American regulator.