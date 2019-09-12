Slideshow | Top 10 highest dividend paying stocks of 2019

As overall earning remained lower than expected in FY19 here are top 10 highest dividend paying stocks in banking and financial sector: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Financial year 2019 was a positive year for the Indian stock market. Benchmark indices Nifty rose nearly 14 percent, while Sensex surged over 16 percent as major support came from bank, IT and energy stocks. Meanwhile, media and auto stocks remained under pressure as consolidated earnings in the year remained lower than expected. Here are top 10 highest dividend paying stocks from the banking and financial sector: 2/11 Indiabulls Housing Finance emerged as the top dividend paying company for second year in a row. The company paid Rs 40 per share in FY19, a 2000 percent return on its face value. This was also the highest dividend in percentage terms paid by any company during the financial year 3/11 Balmer Lawrie Investments paid a dividend of Rs 34 per share in the FY19, a 340 percent return on its face value. The company was among top five dividend payers in FY18 as well. 4/11 Bajaj Holdings & Investment is the third highest dividend payer of FY19, paying Rs 32.5 per share. The company paid Rs 32.5 per share in FY19, a 325 percent return on its face value. It was the second highest payer in FY18 and third highest in FY17. 5/11 BSE paid Rs 30 per share, a 1500 percent dividend on its face value in financial year 2019. In FY18, it was among the top three dividend paying companies. 6/11 Industrial & Prudential Investment Company took the fifth spot, paying Rs 25 per share in FY19. It was also the fifth in the preceding financial year (FY18). 7/11 Shriram City Union Finance declared a dividend of Rs 22 per share. In percentage terms, it returned 220 percent in FY19.< 8/11 Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) took the third spot in percentage terms, paying 1050 percent dividend in FY19. The company paid a dividend of Rs 20 per share. 9/11 Multi Commodity Exchange Of India paid dividend of Rs 20 per share in financial year 2019. It was among top 10 dividend paying companies in FY18. 10/11 Tata Investment Corporation declared dividend of Rs 20 per share, a 200 percent return on its face value. 11/11 Rane Holdings declared a dividend of Rs 19 per share. In percentage terms, it returned 190 percent in FY19. First Published on Sep 12, 2019 10:30 am