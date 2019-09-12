App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Top 10 highest dividend paying stocks of 2019

As overall earning remained lower than expected in FY19 here are top 10 highest dividend paying stocks in banking and financial sector:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
stocks_market Representative image
1/11

Financial year 2019 was a positive year for the Indian stock market. Benchmark indices Nifty rose nearly 14 percent, while Sensex surged over 16 percent as major support came from bank, IT and energy stocks. Meanwhile, media and auto stocks remained under pressure as consolidated earnings in the year remained lower than expected. Here are top 10 highest dividend paying stocks from the banking and financial sector:

Indiabulls Housing Finance paid the highest dividend of Rs 40 per share in the Financial Year 2019. Also, it remained top dividend paying company in FY18, while it was among top 5 in FY17. The company paid 2000 percent dividend on its face value, which was the highest in percentage term.
2/11

Indiabulls Housing Finance emerged as the top dividend paying company for second year in a row. The company paid Rs 40 per share in FY19, a 2000 percent return on its face value. This was also the highest dividend in percentage terms paid by any company during the financial year

Balmer Lawrie Investments paid dividend of Rs 34 per share in the Financial Year 2019. The company was among top 5 in FY18. It declared 340 percent dividend on its face value.
3/11

Balmer Lawrie Investments paid a dividend of Rs 34 per share in the FY19, a 340 percent return on its face value. The company was among top five dividend payers in FY18 as well.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment has ranked third in dividend paying companies with dividend of Rs 32.5 per share in FY19. It ranked second and third in FY18 and FY17 respectively. The company declared 325 percent dividend on its face value.
4/11

Bajaj Holdings & Investment is the third highest dividend payer of FY19, paying Rs 32.5 per share. The company paid Rs 32.5 per share in FY19, a 325 percent return on its face value. It was the second highest payer in FY18 and third highest in FY17.

BSE declared 1500 percent dividend on its face value in financial year 2019, while it paid dividend of Rs 30 per share. In FY18 it was among top 3 companies in dividend payment segment.
5/11

BSE paid Rs 30 per share, a 1500 percent dividend on its face value in financial year 2019. In FY18, it was among the top three dividend paying companies.

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company has paid dividend of Rs 25 per share in the Financial Year 2019. It was among top five in financial year 2018.
6/11

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company took the fifth spot, paying Rs 25 per share in FY19. It was also the fifth in the preceding financial year (FY18).

Shriram City Union Finance declared a dividend of Rs 22 per share. In percentage term it was 220 per share in financial year 2019.
7/11

Shriram City Union Finance declared a dividend of Rs 22 per share. In percentage terms, it returned 220 percent in FY19.<

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) was a third dividend paying company in terms of percentage, as it was 1050 percent in FY19. The company paid a dividend of Rs 20 per share.
8/11

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) took the third spot in percentage terms, paying 1050 percent dividend in FY19. The company paid a dividend of Rs 20 per share.

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India paid dividend of Rs 20 per share in financial year 2019. It was among top 10 dividend paying companies in FY18.
9/11

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India paid dividend of Rs 20 per share in financial year 2019. It was among top 10 dividend paying companies in FY18.

Tata Investment Corporation declared dividend of Rs 20 per share, equal to 200 percent in financial year 2019.
10/11

Tata Investment Corporation declared dividend of Rs 20 per share, a 200 percent return on its face value.

Rane Holdings has paid dividend of Rs 19 per share. In percentage term it was 190 per share in financial year 2019.
11/11

Rane Holdings declared a dividend of Rs 19 per share. In percentage terms, it returned 190 percent in FY19.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 10:30 am

tags #Market Edge #Slideshow #Stocks Views

