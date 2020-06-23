App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Skipper shares surge 18% after Q4 profit rises; Board recommends dividend

It was the top BSE smallcap gainer which was trading with volumes of 29,016 shares, compared to its five day average of 17,260 shares, an increase of 68.11 percent.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Skipper share price surged 18 percent at open on June 23 after the company's net profit jumped 58.42 percent to Rs 28.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

The stock price has surged over 141 percent in the last 3 months and was quoting at Rs 45.45, up Rs 6.15, or 15.65 percent at 09:18 hours. It was also the top BSE smallcap gainer which was trading with volumes of 29,016 shares, compared to its five day average of 17,260 shares, an increase of 68.11 percent.

Capture

Close

Sales of the company were up 1.26 percent to Rs 438.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 433.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

related news

For the full year, net profit of the company rose 32.24 percent to Rs 41.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on June 22 has recommended a dividend of 10 percent (0.10 paise per equity share of Re 1) for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

Payment of dividend, if declared, shall be made within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting of the Company, it said in a filing to the exchanges.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Skipper has zero promoter pledge with growth in net profit with increasing profit margin (QoQ).

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with technical indicators and moving averages being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:42 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Skipper

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

H-1B visa ban: NASSCOM urges US govt to shorten suspension of visa to 90 days

H-1B visa ban: NASSCOM urges US govt to shorten suspension of visa to 90 days

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 23: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Tamil Nadu cross 62,000 mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 23: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Tamil Nadu cross 62,000 mark

Coronavirus impact? Value of LIC's equity holdings down by 33% in FY20

Coronavirus impact? Value of LIC's equity holdings down by 33% in FY20

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.