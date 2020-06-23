Skipper shares surge 18% after Q4 profit rises; Board recommends dividend

Skipper share price surged 18 percent at open on June 23 after the company's net profit jumped 58.42 percent to Rs 28.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

The stock price has surged over 141 percent in the last 3 months and was quoting at Rs 45.45, up Rs 6.15, or 15.65 percent at 09:18 hours. It was also the top BSE smallcap gainer which was trading with volumes of 29,016 shares, compared to its five day average of 17,260 shares, an increase of 68.11 percent.

Sales of the company were up 1.26 percent to Rs 438.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 433.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year, net profit of the company rose 32.24 percent to Rs 41.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on June 22 has recommended a dividend of 10 percent (0.10 paise per equity share of Re 1) for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

Payment of dividend, if declared, shall be made within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting of the Company, it said in a filing to the exchanges.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Skipper has zero promoter pledge with growth in net profit with increasing profit margin (QoQ).

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with technical indicators and moving averages being bullish.

