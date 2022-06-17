Silver Pearl Hospitality is the 375th firm to be listed on BSE SME Platform

Representative Image

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Limited became the 375th company to get listed on the BSE SME Platform on June 17, 2022. The company had launched its initial public offering (IPO) of 50,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a price of Rs 18 per equity share, aggregating Rs 9 crore.

The company successfully completed its public issue on June 09, 2022.

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Limited is a West Bengal-based hospitality company that comes under the mid-priced hotel category. It includes upper-midscale, midscale, and economy hotels. Silver Pearl Hospitality's current properties are located in Rakchham, Kinnaur, and other parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Limited hotels, cafés, and restaurants are operated under the brand name "Osiya". The company also engages in the business of Online Marketing and Branding of Tashi Dolma home stay situated in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh on a commission basis.

Mumbai-based Inventure Merchant Banker Services Private Limited was the lead manager for Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Limited.

So far, 143 companies have migrated to the main board. The 374 companies listed on the BSE SME Platform have raised Rs 3,988.58 crore from the market and the total market capitalisation of 374 companies as of June 16, 2022, is Rs 48,297.38 crore.

BSE is the market leader in this segment with a market share of 60 percent, the exchange said in its press release. It was the first stock exchange to get approval from SEBI to launch its SME platform on March 13, 2012. The response since the launch of this platform has been very positive to date, the press release added.