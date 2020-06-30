App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shilpa Medicare gains 5% on launch of generic drug for kidney cancer

The drug is used to treat patients suffering from Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shilpa Medicare stock added 5 percent in early trade on June 30 after the company launched generic drug to treat advanced kidney cancer.

After a successful launch of three products in the Cancer therapy, Lenvatinib “LENSHIL" Dasatinib “DASASHIL” and Ibrutinib “IBRUSHIL” in India market, company today launches the Indian branded generic of Axitinib, an tyrosine kinase inhibitor drug with a brand name AXISHIL, as per company release.

AXISHIL is available as 1 mg & 5 mg tablets in pack of 14’s tablets in one bottle.

Close

AXISHIL is used to treat patients suffering from Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC).

related news

This novel targeted therapy attacks cancer cells without damaging normal cells, thus causing fewer side effects. There has been a significant improvement in survival rates in patients with advanced renal cancer due to advent of this novel targeted therapy, it added.

Driving the Vision of Shilpa Medicare of “Innovating for affordable healthcare”, AXISHIL is being launched to provide global quality Indian Brand with greater affordability to cancer patients," said Sundeip Bhatia, Business Head Formulations India of Shilpa Medicare.

At 09:29 hrs, Shilpa Medicare was quoting at Rs 493.80, up Rs 20.45, or 4.32 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:27 am

