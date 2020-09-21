Sell USDINR; target of 73.40, 73.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures fell on Friday as the dollar index remained under pressure against basket of major currencies. However, a sharp correction in domestic equities provided support to the pair. The U.S. dollar index remained weak on Friday as investors sought safety amid concerns about a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Europe and a lack of progress in U.S. fiscal stimulus negotiations.

Currency futures on NSE

Heightening U.S.-China tensions due to a Trump administration plan to ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores may put further pressure on the dollar. The dollar-rupee Sep contract on the NSE was at ₹ 73.48 in the last session. The open interest in the Sep series increased by 3.71%, while it also increased by 9.02% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Sep futures (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 73.55-73.57 Market Lot: US $1000 Targets: 73.40, 73.25 Stop Loss: 73.70

