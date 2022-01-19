SAIL Q3 PAT seen up 66% YoY to Rs. 2,125 cr: ICICI Direct

(Image: PTI)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects SAIL to report net profit at Rs.2,125 crore up 66% year-on-year (down 51% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 28 percent Y-o-Y (down 6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 25,337 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 17 percent Y-o-Y (down 40 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,190 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More