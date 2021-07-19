MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Reliance Retail Ventures: Dials Just Dial to strengthen its online initiative

With funds from Reliance Retail, Just Dial can expand its business, and transform itself into a transaction platform. Reliance Retail would gain access to customer database of Just Dial and could also launch a super app to provide bouquet of services.

Bharat Gianani
July 19, 2021 / 10:54 AM IST
Reliance Retail Ventures: Dials Just Dial to strengthen its online initiative

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) is at the forefront of digital adoption and has emerged as one of the largest retailers in the country. The recent acquisition of Just Dial by the retail subsidiary of Reliance Industries will only strengthen its online initiatives and put it on a higher growth trajectory. Just Dial is an online B2C classified company that derives the majority of its revenues from pre-paid subscriptions by businesses who are listed on its platform as a priority. With...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Why startups are in a tearing hurry to list

    Jul 16, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Paytm smashes IPO record, Zomato’s sting in the tail, reflation trade hits a bump, the long wait for herd immunity, Wipro makes a point, Tatva IPO, Weekly Tactical, Ola on a bold ride, crypto’s moment of truth and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Sign of the times

    Jul 17, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Huge oversubscription of Zomato IPO shows platform companies are the future, posing a threat to traditional businesses

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers