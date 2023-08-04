Reduce Petronet LNG; target of Rs 243: HDFC Securities

Reduce

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Securities' research report on Petronet LNG

Our REDUCE recommendation on Petronet LNG (PLNG) with a TP of INR 243 is based on: (1) the adverse impact of high spot LNG price and (2) rising domestic gas production on spot LNG demand in the medium term. In Q1, reported EBITDA was at INR 12bn (+11% YoY, +25% QoQ) while PAT came in at INR 8bn (+13% YoY, +29% QoQ), above our estimates, driven by the higherthan-expected volume of 230tbtu (+11% YoY, +24% QoQ) and lower other expenses.

Outlook

Our TP of INR 243 is based on Sep-24E cash flow (WACC 12%, terminal growth rate 3%). The stock is trading at 14x Sep-24E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Petronet LNG - 03 -08 - 2023 - hdfc