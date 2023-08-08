Reduce Orient Electric; target of Rs 230 : HDFC Securities

Reduce

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Securities' research report on Orient Electric

Orient Electric’s Q1FY24 performance was a mixed bag as it positively surprised on revenue while continuing to disappoint on margins. Revenue grew 14% YoY, led by 16% growth in the ECD portfolio (Havells ECD grew 5%). ECD growth was broad-based across categories with fans registering 10/16% volume/value growth on improving primary sales. Weak performance in the previous quarters recouped to some extent, with ECD down by 5% during TTM. With the channel inventory of non-rated fans now nearly liquidated, we expect healthy primary fans volume growth in FY24. B2B lighting grew 40% YoY while soft B-C demand and price erosion (lower cost DOB technology) led to lighting growth moderating to 8% YoY. GM expanded by 290bps YoY to 30.7% on a better mix and stable RM basket. Higher employee/other expenses (43/20%) restricted EBITDAM expansion to 10bps at 6.2% (HSIE 7.4%). Orient will continue to invest in long-term strategic initiatives like (1) capability building; (2) branding; (3) distribution; and (4) talent, which shall keep margins under pressure in the near term.



Outlook

We cut our FY24-FY26 earnings by 1-4% and value the stock on 28x Jun-25 EPS to arrive at a TP of INR 230. Maintain REDUCE.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Orient Electric - 05 -08 - 2023 - hdfc