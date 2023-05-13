English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Reduce Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; target of Rs 4500: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Reduce rating on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories with a target price of Rs 4500 in its research report dated May 11, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 13, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST
    reduce

    reduce

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

    Dr. Reddy’s (DRRD) Q4FY23 reported profitability was in line with our estimate. Adjusted for one-time divestment income (Rs2.65bn), EBITDA was 20% below our estimates impacted by lower GMs and higher overheads. Our FY24E and FY25E EPS stands reduced by 10% and 6% as we factor in lower margins ex of gRevlimid.

    Outlook

    We downgrade stock to Reduce from Buy with revised TP of Rs4,500/share (Rs4,900 earlier). At CMP, DRRD is trading at expensive valuations of 24x P/E on FY25E adjusted for gRevlimid. Any big ticket ANDA approvals and sharp recovery in base business margins are key risks to our call.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Dr. Reddy's Laboratories - 11 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Who won, who lost, click here for all the updates on Karnataka elections 2023
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Reduce
    first published: May 13, 2023 03:07 pm