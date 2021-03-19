English
Reduce Blue Star; target of Rs 730: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended Reduce rating on Blue Star with a target price of Rs 730 in its research report dated March 18, 2021.

March 19, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Blue Star


The AC industry is witnessing a strong offtake for the current summer as per our interaction with Blue Star. The company has taken a 5-8% price hike so far but expects the next round of price hike to likely happen in April. It expects the combination of price hike and scale effect to help it maintain margins.



Outlook


Company has already launched mass market products and aims to target Tier 3/4 cities and after establishing in South India, continues its efforts to improve share in North India. It opines that PLI can accelerate indigenization of AC components in India.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Blue Star #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Reduce
first published: Mar 19, 2021 12:14 pm

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

