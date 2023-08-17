English
    Reduce Bata India; target of Rs 1500: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Bata India with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated August 11, 2023.

    August 17, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on Bata India

    Revenue grew 1.6% YoY (four-year CAGR: 2.1%; INR9.58bn vs HSIE: INR10.56bn). Revenue growth remains subdued despite (1) the early launch of the end-of-season sale (EOSS), (2) an 11% YoY increase in the number of retail points, and (3) Floatz (Sneaker brand) registering good traction. This implies that core product sales are declining. We expect SSSG to be meaningfully in the negative. GM/EBIDTAM contracted 186/95bps YoY to 54.7/25% (HSIE: 55.5/25%).

    Outlook

    We suspect the rising skew of distribution/online sales may have played a role, along with the early onset of EOS sales. While we remain watchful of how Bata treads the growth-margin equation across its volume drivers; we’ve cut our FY24/25 EBITDA estimates by 5-7% (to account for lower growth and margins) and downgrade Bata to a REDUCE rating with a DCFbased TP of INR1,500/sh, implying 25/Sep-25 EV/EBITDA/35x Sep-25 P/E.

    Tags: #Bata India #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Reduce
