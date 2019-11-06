App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Real estate stocks gain after FM hints at new measures for sector

All real estate stocks, except Phoenix Mills, were up 1-5 percent, while the sector gained nearly 3 percent in the afternoon trade on November 6.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Real estate stocks were trading higher on November 6 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hinted at new measures to resolved issues facing the real estate sector.

The minister had said a day earlier that the government and the Reserve Bank were working to address the problems of the realty sector.

All stocks, except Phoenix Mills, were trading with gains of 1-5 percent, while the sector was up nearly 3 percent in the afternoon trade.

Close

real estae

related news

Admitting that realty was left out of the recent measures announced to boost the economy, the minister said the segment had a spillover effect on many sectors, especially the core sector.

Also Read - NSE CEO urges FM Sitharaman, SEBI, to reduce stock exchange transaction and compliance costs

"The government is very keen and is working very clearly together with the RBI to see how best we can, where necessary, tweak the existing norms to help the people who are affected in the realty sector," Sitharaman said at an NSE event.

In recent weeks the government has rolled back several tax measures introduced in the budget in July and has also drastically lowered the corporate tax to 22 percent, giving tax benefits to the tune of Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

Admitting that the recent measures had not helped the sentiment in the real estate, the minister said, "One particular sector which I have not touched, but which has a lot of positive impact and also can effect an impact for the stock market is the real estate sector."

with inputs from PTI

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 01:22 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.